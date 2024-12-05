500 kW solar and 2 MWh BESS projects boost Pacific nation’s clean energy goals

Located between Hawaii and Australia, the 500 kW on-grid solar rooftop project and a 2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) installed by Tuvalu Electricity Corporation in the capital, Funafuti, were recently commissioned by the Philippines-headquartered Asian Development Bank (ADB).
New Zealand-headquartered renewable energy consultancy Elemental Group were contracted for the project and Fiji-headquartered renewable energy company CBS Power Solutions designed, supplied and installed solar panels and associated equipment for Funafuti and related projects on the outer islands of Nui, Nukufetau, and Nukulaelae.
Funds for the project came from the ADB’s $6 million (USD 3.8 million) Tuvalu: Increasing Access to Renewable Energy Project, which is part of Pacific Renewable Energy Investment Facility and will reduce diesel generation reliance on the island country midway between Hawaii and Australia, and increase renewable energy contribution from 15% to 32%, and from around 70% to 90% in Tuvalu’s outer islands .
The projects are expected to displace 6.7 million litres of diesel fuel and avoid 17,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over its lifetime.
According to the ADB, the average cost for electricity across the Pacific is $0.73 (USD 0.47) / kWh, and increases significantly for smallers isolated developing states, which negatively impacts economic growth and exposes them to diesel price spikes
ADB Pacific Energy Division Director Olly Norojono said the project will increase the utilisation of renewable energy in the country and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country’s power subsector.
In December 2023, the ADB provided additional (USD 7.8 million) funding for a near-shore floating solar (FPV) system at Funafuti’s Te Namo Lagoon. Co-financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Ireland Trust Fund for climate resilience in small island states, and the UK’s Urban Resilience Trust Fund the project will contribute to Tuvalu’s goal of 100% renewables by 2030.
