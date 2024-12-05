Enphase rolls out software to prevent busbar overload

From pv magazine Global
United States-based Enphase Energy has released novel software that intelligently manages current to prevent busbar overload, while also ensuring maximum solar and battery output.
Its Busbar Power Control software enables homeowners to install larger solar and battery systems without major electrical panel upgrades.
“This advanced technology is designed to maximise the power from solar and battery systems while ensuring the safety of the busbar, the metal bar inside the main electrical panel that distributes power to the home,” the company said in a statement. “Enphase power control software does this by intelligently analysing and managing power of solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles (EV) chargers, the grid, and home consumption.”
The system uses current transformers to measure energy production, consumption, and grid import/export, transmitting data to the IQ Gateway brain. The IQ Gateway then makes real-time decisions to manage power flow and protect the busbar. Enphase said the Busbar Power Control software is available as an update to its power control software.
“This software can optimise savings from self-consuming solar and battery electricity, as well as increase power exports to the grid, maximising the value of electricity rates under dynamic rate structures like NEM 3.0,” the company said. “In California, during certain months with the highest electricity rates, homeowners could see hundreds of dollars of value with Busbar Power Control software. Customers could also save thousands of dollars from avoiding a main electrical panel upgrade.”
