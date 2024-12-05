Jinko seeks green tick for Queensland solar and storage project

Jinko Power, the solar development unit of PV technology manufacturing giant JinkoSolar, has filed for approval under the federal government’s EPBC legislation for a 600 MW solar farm and big battery to be built near Goondiwindi in southwest Queensland.

The proposed Beebo solar and battery project includes a 600 MW solar farm alongside a standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) with 400 MW of power capacity and two hours of storage capacity. The project is planned for a 1,000-hectare site located about 70 kilometres southeast of Goondiwindi, near the New South Wales border.

Jinko said the project is expected to generate more than 1,135 GWh of renewable electricity per year and the standalone BESS will provide frequency regulation services to support grid reliability.

“By combining solar power with battery storage, we aim to provide a reliable and consistent electricity supply,” the company says in its application documents.

Jinko said it hopes to start construction in the third quarter of 2026, and the project will likely take 18 months to build.