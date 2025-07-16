ClearVue BIPV solution achieves 2.6-year payback in Hong Kong trial

Western Australian solar glass company ClearVue Technologies says a Hong Kong government trial has confirmed that its integrated solar facade can deliver a payback period of just 2.6 years when feed-in tariffs are applied, labelling the result a major milestone for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

“The results are outstanding, proving that our solar glazing and the full integrated solar facade can deliver significant energy savings and generate power, directly addressing the twin needs of sustainable building design and energy efficiency,” ClearVue interim Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hunt said.

The trial, that began in July 2024 and was conducted by the Hong Kong Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), featured ClearVue’s Vision Glass PV glazing technology that generates clean energy on site while preserving glass transparency.

The integrated units were installed at EMSD’s Kowloon headquarters, allowing for the energy generation, thermal performance, and impact on building energy efficiency of the technology to be tested in a real-world environment.

Results from the trial installation show a 4.6-year payback period before subsidies, and when the Hong Kong government feed-in tariff is applied the payback period shrinks to 2.6 years.

The study also show the glazing achieved superior thermal insulation of 7.74°C lower internal surface temperature during peak heat compared to existing windows, and when the trial results were applied across a 40-storey building in 15 cities with a 50% window-to-wall ratio, they demonstrated the combined benefits of Clearvue’s integrated solar facade solutions can offset up to 125% of a building’s annual energy requirements.

“ClearVue’s technology presents a paradigm shift in the way glass will be used in building and construction … it can transform a glass building into a solar PV array,” EMSD said in its report.

Hunt said the successful completion of the trial is a major validation of the Perth-headquartered company’s technology.

“These remarkable independently captured results demonstrate the significant impact ClearVue Solar VIG can have on driving a sustainable built environment,” he said.

“These results provide a powerful, government-verified case study for architects, developers, and building owners. The short payback periods make deploying our solutions a logical choice.”

Hunt said the company will now look to leverage the results of the trial to drive commercial opportunities in Hong Kong and other key markets across Asia.

The release of the trial results comes after ClearVue earlier this month signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based Landglass to develop a new solar range featuring innovative glazing products that combine thermal insulation and solar energy generation.

ClearVue and LandGlass subsidiary LandVac have inked a non-binding 12-month memorandum of understanding to research, develop, manufacture and commercialise a new class of solar vacuum-insulated glazing.

The joint venture company’s proposed new range is expected to initially include vacuum insulated solar vision glass and solar skylights, spandrels and cladding, likely co-branded and marketed through both companies’ established global distribution networks and licensees.