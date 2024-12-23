Remote businesses swap diesel generation for off-grid clean energy subscriptions

Just like Netflix, commercial energy customers in remote Australia, are able to source clean energy via off-grid solar arrays and battery energy storage systems (BESS), by monthly subscription.

Victoria-headquartered energy storage solutions company PowerPlus Energy has signed a strategic partnership with energy subscription company SASS Energy to enable businesses in remote locations to reduce their reliance on diesel using a renewables on subscription model

PowerPlus Energy and SASS Energy’s projects receive asset funding from Sydney-headquartered Smart Commercial Solar’s to establish rooftop solar arrays and BESS, describing their model as an escape plan, to quit reliance on diesel-powered generator sets (genset).

SASS Energy founder Dan Howard said the partnership model is called ‘The Escape Plan’ or ‘Renewables on Subscription’.

“No longer will the transition to sustainable energy be daunting or out of reach. This initiative enables businesses to reduce their reliance on diesel and embrace clean energy with simplicity, flexibility, and affordability with no upfront costs,” Howard said.

SASS Energy’s model has most recently been put into practice in a 147 kW off-grid solar system generating 720 kWh of clean energy daily, co-located with 370 kWh of battery storage.

The project was installed by Northern Territory (NT) solar installation company Northern Renewable Group, and funded by Smart Commercial Solar, with no upfront payment and the customer paying a flat monthly fee for clean energy.