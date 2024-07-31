Building materials manufacturer installs 962 kW rooftop solar system

Etex Australia recently flicked the switch on a 962 kW rooftop system at its factory at Matraville in eastern Sydney. The array, installed by Sydney-headquartered Smart Commercial Solar, includes approximately 2,000 solar panels and seven inverters. The installation also includes two electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the site’s carpark.

Etex, which manufactures Siniat plasterboard at the factory, said the rooftop system is expected to generate 1,266 MWh of clean energy per year, providing about 18% of the factory’s power demand.

Matraville Plant Manager Greg Bartlett said the installation is also providing cost benefits for the business with the system forecast to pay for itself in three years.

“As energy prices in Australia go up the return on investment for solar is much more attractive,” he said.

The integration of rooftop solar into the factory infrastructure has not only enhanced operational efficiency but is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 727 tonnes per annum.

Etex Australia is the manufacturer and distributor of Siniat products in Australia and is part of the Belgium-based Etex Group which is aiming to secure 100% certified renewable electricity across its global operations by 2030 as part of its decarbonisation plans.

The Matraville solar project is the 12th solar installation at Etex factories worldwide with the company planning to roll out more sites in 2024 and double its PV capacity within three years.

The project comes after Etex last year installed a 1.45 MW rooftop solar system at its plasterboard manufacturing facility in Altona in Victoria. The system, that includes more than 3,000 solar panels, has generated 19.4% of the electricity demand over the past year.