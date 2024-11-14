Six large-scale solar farms set for proposed Darwin renewable energy hub

Six large-scale solar farms in the Northern Territory (NT) capable of generating 180-210 MW of renewable energy and a battery energy storage system (BESS) built next to existing transmission infrastructure are included in plans for a proposed Darwin Renewable Energy Hub (REH).
The farms would also be adjacent to each other on 940 hectares of Crown Land located four kilometres north of Berry Springs, and covering an area of approximately 500 hectares.
All electricity produced in the REH would be fed directly into the Darwin-Katherine grid, which supplies Darwin and surrounding areas, and is currently powered mostly from the gas powered Channel Island Power Station, south of Darwin, which is scheduled to close in 2026/27.
NT Minister for Renewables Gerard Maley said the Darwin REH will enable enhanced energy security and grid resilience.
“A key priority of the government is economic development through jobs creation and this project represents a considerable injection into the Territory economy. It is expected to generate over $400 million in local supply chain spending during construction and large-scale private investment in generation and energy storage,” Maley said.
A comprehensive site selection process was undertaken to identify the most suitable location for industry under the Darwin Regional Land Use Plan, while a consultation for local residents is underway to inform the project’s final design, closing 28 February 2025.
Subject to a final investment decision on the project, the project is expected to be built between 2025 to 2030.
The NT government’s Darwin-Katherine Electricity System Plan 2024 found abundant low-cost solar in the region allows for aging thermal generators to be replaced, and about 40% of its renewable energy target – of 50% by 2030 – can be met directly by solar and 10% by BESS.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.