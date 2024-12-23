Total renewable energy capacity CER approved in 2024 almost double of 2023

The Clean Energy Regulator has released the November 2024 large-scale renewable energy target market data showing that 4,156 MW from 506 power stations was approved in 2024, with 510 MW in November 2024 alone, up from a total of 2,206 MW in 2023.

Image: Bellevue Gold

Share

The Australian government’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has released the November 2024 large-scale renewable energy target (LRET) market data, showing that capacity approved in November of 510 MW raises the total from 506 power stations in 2024 to 4,156, an increase of 1,950 MW or a total of 2,206 MW CER-approved in 2023.

Sixty new power stations were approved in November, including the 353 MW Walla Walla solar farm 1 and 2 in New South Wales (NSW), the Girgarre solar farm in Victoria with a capacity of 93 MW, and the 26 MW Bellevue Gold Solar in Western Australia.

This figure tracks project developments since 1 January 2016.

Image: CER

The renewable energy target (RET) is an Australian government scheme that aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the electricity sector and increase renewable electricity generation. The RET sets a target to deliver an extra 33,000 GWh of electricity from renewable sources every year from 2020 to 2030.

The RET creates a market to incentivise the generation and use of renewable energy, which supports the transition towards a more sustainable and less carbon-intensive energy system through the large-scale renewable energy target and small-scale renewable energy scheme.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Remote businesses swap diesel generation for off-grid clean energy subscriptions
23 December 2024 An alliance of clean energy companies are establishing off-grid solar arrays and battery storage units in remote communities to enable local businesse...