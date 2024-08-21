Miner’s path to ‘green’ gold production energised by completed 26 MW solar farm

Perth-based off-grid power generation specialist Zenith Energy has seen the final 6.6 MW of a 26 MW solar farm energised at the Perth-headquartered Bellevue Gold mine site, located 900 kilometres northwest of Perth.
The 47,000 solar-panelled array is part of an 88 MW hybrid power station being built by Zenith Energy at the site, which will also include four wind turbines, battery storage and thermal generation.
Zenith Energy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bellevue Gold in May 2023 to meet up to 80% of the mining company’s power needs with renewable energy.
Collaborators on the project include South Australian-headquartered engineering and construction company RJE Global using 528 rapidly deployed, prefabricated Sydney-headquarted 5B Maverick 3.0 solar arrays.
On completion of the hybrid power station, the mine will be able to operate on 100% renewable energy with the station designed for an ‘engine-off’ mode during periods of high renewable generation.
Bellevue Gold aims for a net zero greenhouse gas (GHB) emissions goal by 2026 and a world-first to produce ‘green gold’ and generate a ‘green premium’ for its sale.
