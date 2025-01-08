Gelion sulphur battery research project gets $4.8 million funding boost

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency has granted New South Wales based battery manufacturer Gelion Technologies $4.8 million in conditional funding to implement its advanced commercial prototyping centre in Sydney.

Image: Gelion Technologies

The $9.6 million project will focus on development of two different battery chemistries: lithium-sulphur (Li-S) and silicon-sulphur (Si-S) for potential use in long range electric vehicles and electric aviation.

ARENA Acting Chief Executive Officer Chris Faris said the project will drive the next generation of battery technology, delivering more efficient, less expensive and more sustainable energy storage solutions.

“Energy storage is a critical component in the clean energy transition, and this project which aims to demonstrate the potential of alternative battery chemistries, could be a game changer,” Faris said.

“The clean energy transition is dependent on batteries for energy storage and transport. It is therefore critical that we explore and commercialise innovations that make batteries perform better through improved energy density and at a reduced cost.”

Gelion Technologies will use the funding to develop lithium-sulphur and silicon-sulphur battery chemistries.

Image: Gelion Technologies

Gelion aims to validate the performance of its technology and if successful will scale up the manufacture of its sulphur batteries.

Gelion Chief Executive Officer John Wood said Australia has developed a small but strong community of battery innovators attaining global recognition.

“Gelion is part of this community, and this project is key to our own growth and will also continue to develop battery technology development and commercialisation capabilities in Australia,” Wood said.

ARENA said global annual demand for batteries is projected to grow from 194 GWh in 2020 to 2,045 GWh by 2030 with electric vehicles expected to be 87% of the demand and stationary storage, 7%.

