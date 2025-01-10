$1.2 billion loan revs Novonix plans for second US production plant

Australian-listed battery materials and technology company Novonix, formerly known as Graphitecorp, has entered into a licensing agreement with its long-time technology partner, Harper International Corporation, for the rights and use of its continuous, induction-based graphitisation furnace technology.

The companies initially partnered in 2020 to develop graphitisation furnace technology for producing synthetic graphite anode material for the lithium-ion battery sector and the new agreement gives Novonix the right to an exclusive license to Harper’s technology on which its continuous graphitization furnaces operate.

Novonix has also bought land from the cities of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in Tennessee, USA, to expand its existing operations there for a second mass production plant called Novonix Enterprise South.

To be located in Enterprise South Industrial Park, Chattanooga, the facility is expected to reach full production capacity of 31,500 tonnes per annum (tpa) by the end of 2028 and create 500 full-time jobs.

Together with Novonix’s existing 20,000 tpa facility at Riverside in Chattanooga, the company’s total production capacity will exceed 50,000 tpa by 2028.

Novonix Chief Executive Officer Dr Chris Burns said the company has worked closely with the city, county and state over the past seven years of operations in Chattanooga values the partnerships in support of the company’s growth plans.

“Securing this new site for our expansion is a continued example of that partnership. We have signed binding offtake agreements to supply synthetic graphite to Panasonic Energy, Stellantis, and PowerCo, which has our Riverside facility at capacity, and we’re looking forward to opening our doors at Enterprise South,” Burns said.

In late December 2024, Novonix received a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) of up to $1.2 billion (USD $754.8 million) to be applied towards partially financing the proposed Enterprise South facility.

Novonix’s Riverside facility, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery sector in North America.