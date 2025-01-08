Genus lands head contractor role on Tasmanian transmission project

Western Australian infrastructure solutions company GenusPlus Group has been appointed head contractor for Stage 1 of Tasmania’s North West Transmission Developments (NWTD) project.

The NWTD is a two-stage, 240 kilometre development comprising 28% new and 72% upgraded overhead transmission lines plus other energy infrastructure, to provide increases capacity to support new and existing renewable energy developments in the state.

The project is being progressed by Tasmania’s transmission network service provider (TNSP) TasNetworks.

Genus will design and deliver Stage 1 of the development, which involves upgrading 130 kilometres of transmission towers and lines between Palmerston and Burnie, over a period of five years.

Construction is projected to begin in 2026, subject to conditions, including a final investment decision, planning and environmental approvals, and the Australian Energy Regulator’s (AERs) contingent project approval.

Genus Managing Director David Riches said the company was looking forward to working with TasNetworks on the delivery of the once-in-a-generation project.

“Genus is very pleased to have secured this project in Tasmania and to be working with TasNetworks on a project that will assist with supporting increased supply of low-cost, reliable renewable energy in Tasmania and to the National Energy Market (NEM), bringing significant benefits to Tasmanians,” Riches said.

TasNetworks Chief Executive Officer Seàn McGoldrick said the appointment of Genus follows an extensive procurement process.

“We have worked hard to ensure that the contract will deliver the right balance of value for money for our customers while adhering to the highest safety and quality requirements,” McGoldrick said.

“The NWTD project will create many positive benefits and opportunities for Tasmanians, local communities and businesses of North West Tasmania. Genus, which already has established operations in Bridgewater and Spreyton, is committed to employing Tasmanians and engaging the services of Tasmanian businesses throughout the delivery of the project.”

McGoldrick added that in delivering NWTD, TasNetworks is dedicated to respecting landholders, communities and the environment.

The awarded contract will begin with the early contractor involvement (ECI) phase before advancing the engineering, design and surveying of Stage 1 to enable the design to be finalised before construction begins.