Western Power taps Genus to lead Clean Energy transmission project

Perth-headquartered Genusplus Group has been awarded a $270 million (USD 166 million) contract to build the first parts of the Clean Energy Link – North transmission infrastructure project that state-owned utility Western Power said will unlock renewable energy resources through Western Australia’s main electricity network.

The Clean Energy Link – North project, which has been allocated $655 million in funding by the state government, has been identified as critical to transforming and strengthening the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) to ensure it can connect and transport a greater supply of renewable energy needed to meet the state’s decarbonisation objectives.

Modelling by the WA government suggests a 10‑fold increase in renewable generation may be needed to support industry and the community as the state progresses towards net zero emissions by 2050.

Through the contract, Genus will expand the northern section of the SWIS to allow for more clean energy generation in the state’s Wheatbelt and Mid-West regions.

The $270 million contract includes new 330 kV and 132 kV terminal builds within the existing network footprint to increase transmission capacity, as well as existing line conversions and reinforcement work to significantly improve the flow of renewable energy to and from the Mid-West.

The contract includes the design and construction of two new terminals at Regans Ford and Eneabba and an associated line, and augmentation of the existing 330 kV Northern and Eneabba terminals.

A key part of the project is the construction of a new 330 kV terminal station at Regans Ford, which will connect a nearby transmission line, enhancing power supply to the existing 132 kV Regans substation and significantly improving the flow of renewable energy to and from the area.

The work will begin later this month with scheduled completion expected mid-2027.

Western Power Chief Executive Officer Sam Barbaro said the project is key to unlocking renewable energy generation opportunities in the Mid-West and it also paves the way for several renewable generation projects currently in the pipeline to progress.

“We’re continually investigating network capacity expansion and strengthening options that maximise the use of existing network infrastructure, corridors, and easements and minimise impacts on the communities and the environment,” he said.

The new contract builds on Genus’ existing relationship with Western Power and comes just days after the company was appointed head contractor for the first stage of Tasmania’s North West Transmission Developments project.