Genusplus wins Western Power contract to maintain and upgrade SWIS network

West Australian-government owned utility Western Power has awarded power infrastructure provider Genusplus Group a major program of maintenance and upgrade works to be carried out across the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
The SWIS comprises 7,750 kilometres of transmission and 93,350 km of distribution lines and serves the majority of the state’s population with over 2.3 million customers.
Genus will provide distribution and transmission overhead maintenance services across the network stretching 1,000 km from coastal Kalbarri north of Perth, to Kalgoorlie in the east and south over 1,500 km to Albany.
Western Power Executive Manager Asset Operations Zane Christmas said the utility looks forward to continuing its strong working relationship with Genus.
“This work and additional capacity will help ensure the delivery of existing and future work programs,” Christmas said.
The long-term agreement is expected to generate revenue of about $50 million (USD 33.8 million) in its first year, when works will begin with pole replacements, reconductoring, cross arm and cross beam replacements, defect repairs, and line removal. The contract includes transmission overhead maintenance and siliconing.
Among 33 infrastructure projects Genus is engaged with, it is also in a joint venture with Spain-headquartered renewables developer Acciona to deliver NSW and ACT transmission operator Transgrid’s $1.4 billion NSW HumeLink Transmission Project.
