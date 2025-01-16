Report finds 50% of Australians don’t know utility-solar is a renewable source

A new report from the Climate Council has found a knowledge gap among Australians that it says risks undermining trust in the energy transition and underestimating the speed and scale of the country’s energy transition.

The Electric Shock! Australia’s Light-bulb moment report’s key findings include that while Australian’s love solar, and two-thirds realise rooftop solar is a renewable source, almost half don’t recognise utility-scale solar in the same way.

This is despite two thirds of Australians (67%) supporting renewable power projects; however the report identifies legacy media coverage is skewed towards featuring limited opposition to renewable developments and does little on its significant support.

When asked how long ago Australia built its first solar farm, 38% of people were unsure and 55% thought it was more recent than the 1980s. Only 6% of people correctly chose the 1980s, while 40% of Australians don’t realise we’re already using household batteries to store rooftop solar, with more than 250,000 home battery systems installed around the country.

Climate Councillor and Energy Expert Greg Bourne said one in three households now have solar on their rooftops – making rooftop solar three times more common than the backyard pool.

“Yet, a lot of Australians are surprised to learn that we’ve been building our solar and wind since the 1980s. These renewable energy sources have been powering us for longer than people think,” Bourne said.

“Renewables are already cutting climate pollution and powering around 40% of Australia’s main electricity grid—that’s doubled in just six years.”

The Climate Council's report finds that Australian's are unaware that many farmers and their regional neighbours host renewable energy infrastructure, leaving them vulnerable to misinformation about agrivoltaics and the benefits to agribusinesses.

The Climate Council’s report finds Australian’s are unaware that many farmers and their regional neighbours host renewable energy infrastructure.More than 60% overestimate the amount of land required – under 0.02% – to generate over 20 times our annual electricity generation from solar and onshore wind.

Bourne said the lack of public awareness leaves room for misinformation to fester, delaying progress and undermining confidence in the switch.

“Governments and energy companies have a responsibility to provide clear, accurate information about Australia’s renewable energy milestones and opportunities,” Bourne said.

“The more Australians understand, the quicker we can build momentum and ensure a smooth shift to renewable energy before the lights go out.”

Climate Council Fellow and Energy Expert Andrew Stock added there is no room for delay and distraction.

“Renewable energy has been around since the first hydro power in Tasmania came online in the 1910s, meaning Australia’s renewable energy journey is already over 100 years in the making,” Stock said.

“Improving public education on renewables can build confidence and support for the next chapter as Australia continues to shed polluting fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas out of the energy system.