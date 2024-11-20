Climate Council keeps tabs on clean energy momentum with new data website

The Sydney-headquartered Climate Council’s Momentum Monitor website, a data source for key performance indicators of relevant sectors and industries providing an overview of quarterly analysis of emissions target hits and misses.

Initial key findings are that renewable energy made up about 40% of electricity in the national grid in the past 12 months and that utility-scale renewables and storage now represent 32 GW of total grid-scale capacity, an increase of 12% since July 2023.

Also, more than 240,000 rooftop solar installations have occurred since the start of 2024, with four million households now powering their homes with rooftop solar and seeing an increase in the number of Australian households powered by a battery alongside their rooftop solar of 23% this year.

Australia now has more than 160,000 registered electric vehicles, with sales expected to climb as the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard starts in 2025.

Climate Council Chief Executive Officer Amanda McKenzie said the numbers highlight the progress made so far, which she describes as stunning, and how far there is to go.

“Australian households and industries are jumping on opportunities to use readily available, proven, technologies, but most Australians don’t know that we are already powered 40% by renewable power,” McKenzie said.

“This monitoring tool will give the community ready access to this information and support good decision making.”

Other data found public transport trips are up 10.7% in 2023-24, to 1.23 billion, and 160,146 electric vehicles have been registered, with 87,481 in 2024.