Ausgrid adds community battery to support solar

Ausgrid said the 200 kW / 284 kWh Cammeray community battery system will support local power supply quality and voltage by harnessing and storing locally generated solar while allowing residents to more effectively use their own solar systems.
Ausgrid said residents in the area will be able to access the battery via its Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) initiative that allows eligible customers to use community batteries in a similar way to a household battery but without the upfront costs.
The ESaaS retail plan is being offered in collaboration with retailers Energy Australia and Origin and is available to all eligible residential customers connected to any Ausgrid community battery on an opt-in basis.
“Community batteries are an example of the huge opportunity which sits in the existing network to drive a faster, cheaper and more equitable energy transition,” Ausgrid distributed services group executive Rob Amphlett Lewis said.
The Cammaray community battery is the latest to be delivered by Ausgrid as part of the federal government’s Community Batteries for Household Solar program that is investing $200 million (USD 125.7 million) to install 420 community batteries across Australia.
Ausgrid has also installed community batteries in the Sydney suburbs of Cabarita, Cameron Park, Warriewood and Bondi, and at Narara on the Central Coast under the program. The distributor has also rolled out community batteries at Beacon Hill, Bankstown, North Epping and Bexley North.
Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who attended the launch of the Cammeray battery, said the program is designed to ensure all communities get the benefit of the energy transformation.
“Aussie homeowners know rooftop solar is a no-brainer when it comes to bringing down bills, with one in three households embracing solar but only around one in 40 households have battery storage,” he said.
“Our Community Batteries for Household Solar program ensures households can share or use their excess rooftop solar energy locally and reap the economic benefits without having to buy their own battery.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.