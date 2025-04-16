Sungrow launches fully integrated C&I battery

China’s Sungrow has introduced its latest innovation—the PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS) designed specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Unveiled at the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025 in China, the system targets longstanding deployment challenges in the C&I sector, offering a compact and highly scalable solution.
The PowerStack 255CS integrates a power conversion system (PCS) with a three-phase design, battery management system (BMS), and energy management system (EMS) into a unified enclosure, significantly improving installation and operation. It features Sungrow’s innovative grid-forming technology, ensuring stability even in complex grid environments, as well as off-grid operation, supporting 100% unbalanced loads without the need for external transformers.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
Author:
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.