Solar canopy provides smart solution for on-site energy

British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has installed a 617 kW solar canopy as part of a broader strategy to maximise on-site clean energy production at its Macquarie Park manufacturing complex in northern Sydney.

The array, installed by Sydney-headquartered solar engineering company Smart Commercial Solar, includes 1,092 Trinasolar bifacial solar modules and is expected to generate approximately 911 MWh of clean energy annually, providing about 7% of the site’s energy needs.

The structure, which provides shelter for the top level of a multi-storey car park, also features four integrated 22 kW AC electric vehicle (EV) chargers to cater for growing demand.

Geraldine Murphy, site general manager for AstraZeneca manufacturing, said the new solar car park adds to an existing rooftop PV system at the manufacturing complex, increasing solar energy generation at the site.

“Sixteen per cent of our total manufacturing energy requirements at our Macquarie Park site will now be met from solar power, with the addition of these new solar panels,” she said. “This will also mean tens of thousands of dollars in electricity costs will be saved per annum.”

AstraZeneca Australia Senior Environmental Engineer Jasmine Stewart said the solar car shade was a creative solution to boost on-site energy generation with the existing solar installation accounting for all suitable rooftop space.

“This project has really opened our eyes to solar car shades,” she said. “Our next strategic project is to do another solar car shade project as well, as we’ve got a bit more space on site. So, we’re really trying to maximise our onsite renewable generation.”

AstraZeneca said the project not only increases the on-site energy generation at the Macquarie site but also supports the company’s global commitment to use 100% renewable energy by the end of 2025.