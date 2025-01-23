Local supplier benefits to flow from Marinus Link stage one tender shortlist

According to the Industry Capability Network (ICN), which is inviting suppliers and subcontractors to register their interest in the $3.8 billion (USD 2.3 billion) Marinus Link project, contractors will be required to provide Tasmanian and/or Victorian industry participation plans.

MLPL Interim Chief Executive Officer Dr Collette Burke emphasised the opportunities for local businesses to participate during this phase.

“This major civils package will be the biggest opportunity yet for local businesses to benefit directly, and we’re working hard to maximise those benefits in Tasmania and Victoria,” Burke said.

“Once we have closed out the balance of works’ development phase, we will be set to commence construction in 2026 and deliver by 2030.”

“This milestone follows the completion of two major tenders last year for submarine and land cables and the highly specialised converter station technology,” Burke said.

Meet the proponents events are being held in Burnie, Tasmania and Leongatha and Morwell, in Gippsland, Victoria where contractors and suppliers can receive project updates.

Shortlisted for the final major tender of MLPL’s 750 MW first stage are TasVic Greenlink, a joint venture (JV) between Queensland-headquartered DT Infrastructure and South Korean-based Samsung C&T Corporation, and Empower, a JV between Sydney-based Cimic Group companies CPB Contractors and UGL.

Stage one involves the symmetrical monopoles of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable spanning 255 kilometres undersea in Bass Strait and 90 kilometres underground in Victoria.

The shortlist proceeds to a development phase, which will commence a process to select a preferred proponent for the balance of works package.