Ampyr Energy takes control of 1 GWh big battery project

Ampyr Australia, the local arm of Singapore-based outfit Ampyr Energy, says it has acquired oil major Shell Energy’s 50% stake in the 300 MW / 600 MWh first stage of the Wellington battery energy storage project being developed near Dubbo in New South Wales.

In conjunction with the 100 MW / 400 MWh second stage of the battery, Ampyr now owns 100% of the 1,000 MWh Wellington project planned for the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

Ampyr said it intends to now accelerate the development of both stages of the battery, adding that the first stage of the project has already received planning and grid approvals and is in the final stages of procurement and financing.

“We’re grateful for Shell’s contributions to the Wellington BESS project, and we are excited about accelerating its development to bring this vital project to market,” Ampyr Chief Executive Officer Alex Wonhas said.

The Wellington project has been under development for almost four years. Ampyr is now aiming for energisation of the initial stage in 2026, with the second stage to follow in 2027.

Ampyr said the two-hour battery energy storage system, that will connect to the National Electricity Market via TransGrid’s Wellington substation, will complement existing renewable energy generation assets and the proposed pipeline of renewables projects in the Central West Orana REZ, smooth fluctuations in electricity supply, and provide system security and other network services.

“Reliable, cost-competitive electricity is a cornerstone of Australia’s economic growth,” Wonhas said. “Ampyr’s mission is to enable Australia’s future industries to benefit from the clean energy transition.”

Ampyr Australia is targeting 3 GW of energy storage in Australia by 2030. Parent company Ampyr Energy, which is backed by United States-based infrastructure investor Stonepeak,Ampyr Energy, is developing 12 GW of projects across seven countries on four continents.