Central-West Orana REZ gets generation transfer capacity raised to 7.7 GW

The New South Wales (NSW) infrastructure planner of renewable energy zones (REZ) EnergyCo has formally updated the amount of renewable generation and storage that can connect to the Central-West Orana REZ transmission network from 5.8 GW to 7.7 GW.

Some of this increased capacity will allow projects listed in the Central-West Orana REZ environmental impact statement (EIS) to add battery storage technology to deliver energy to support solar and wind down times with minimal changes to the footprint of the REZ.

EnergyCo says the capacity increase does not increase the scope of the Central-West Orana REZ transmission corridor. Extensions are not currently proposed and would be subject to separate planning and regulatory approval processes.

The increase in transfer capacity was formalised under the Central-West Orana REZ access scheme via a transfer capacity determination.

The network capacity of 4.5 GW allows for 7.7 GW of renewable energy and storage projects to connect as wind, solar and battery projects have different operating times during the day and do not all export energy at the same time.

The decision to increase the generation capacity of the Central-West Orana REZ was made following consultation on the notification of draft headroom assessment which was published on 1 August 2024, with stakeholder feedback incorporated where appropriate.

The initial aggregate maximum capacity cap was determined based on an assumed transfer capacity of the access rights network of 3 GW but this was increased in December 2023, to an initial 4.5 GW to 6 GW.

After the headroom assessment, the forecast curtailment (based on the assumptions specified in section 2.4) of the new aggregate maximum capacity cap of 7.7 GW, based on an access rights network with 4.5 GW of transfer capacity, is 0.25%.

The assumed technology mix of successful applicants applying for access, that total 7.7 GW include solar and solar hybrid, 3,056 MW, stand-alone battery, 1,700 MW (2 hour) and 2,951 MW of wind.

If the full 7.7 GW of generator capacity is awarded, it would increase the community and employment benefit funding from access fees.

The Central-West Orana REZ will initially unlock 4.5 GW and up to 6 GW by 2038.