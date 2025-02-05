ACEN proposes agrisolar project in New England renewable energy zone

Acen Australia is proposing to develop a 320 MW agrisolar and 1,400 MWac two-hour battery storage system project in the New England renewable energy zone with a potential lifespan of 50 years.

Image: StockPhotos

Share

Phillipine-headquartered renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted a proposal to the Australian government under the environment protection and biodiversity (EPBC) Act to develop a 320 MW grid-scale solar and 1,400 MWac two-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) 24 kilometres southeast of Armidale, New South Wales (NSW).

The Deeargee solar farm is proposed to be built on 1,002 hectares (ha) buffered by an additional 542 ha and generate enough electricity to power 160,000 homes annually via approximately 750,000 solar modules.

It would be located 5 kilometres south of its 521 MW Stage One New England Solar plant and also be part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), connected via a new transmission line to the REZ infrastructure or via an existing 330 kV line.

The proposed Deeagree solar farm and BESS will be located in the New England Renewable Energy Zone.

Image: ACEN

To be built on land currently in use for grazing and cropping, Acen intends to continue enabling sheep grazing on portions of the array areas, proposing that indirect (including partial shading from solar modules) rather than direct loss or removal of vegetation would have the most impact on normal agricultural operations.

A detailed protocol will be developed to ensure biosecurity is maintained and accounts for the irregular boundary of the project, which takes into account senstive environmental factors.

Acen says the project’s lifespan is approximately 30 years but beyond  20254 the infrastructure would be decommissioned and the disturbance footprint returned to its pre‑existing land use plus all dismantled and decommissioned infrastructure and equipment will be recycled, where possible. The array’s life could be extened to 50 years if panels are upgraded during its initial operation timeframe.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Queensland ends support for 3 GW green hydrogen project
04 February 2025 Plans to develop a 2.88 GW green hydrogen production facility near Gladstone on the central Queensland coast are in serious doubt after the state gove...