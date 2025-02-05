Pacific pushes ahead with solar and batteries for off-grid system

Off-grid power specialist Pacific Energy said the hybrid system featuring solar and battery energy storage is expected to begin powering Tronox’s Atlas-Campaspe mineral sands mine operation near Hatfield in southwest New South Wales (NSW) by the middle of the year.

The off-grid system comprises a 11 MW solar farm alongside a 3 MW / 6 MWh battery energy storage system and a 12 MW diesel generator. The project will also include 13 kilometres of high-voltage power lines.

Perth-based Pacific Energy, which is delivering the project as part of an initial 10-year build-own-operate power purchase agreement, said the project is tracking well and on schedule to be energised by mid-2025.

“The project is on track for a May/June COD (commercial operation date),” the company said.

“The solar farm mechanical build is progressing well. The in-house designed and manufactured battery system has been factory acceptance tested and is ready to mobilise. All 104 poles for the 13km-long high-voltage distribution system have been installed and wires strung.”

The system is expected to provide up to 40% of the mine site’s total power supply but includes a “hydrocarbons-off” functionality that will enable the mine to be run solely on renewable energy when solar power production outweighs mine site load – which Pacific Energy expects will be most days.

It is expected the system will reduce Tronox’s annual carbon emissions by about 13,000 tonnes and its diesel usage by nearly five million litres each year.

Pacific Energy, owned by Queensland-based investor QIC Pacific Energy, has built 103 power stations totaling more 1.4 GW, owns and operates assets at 49 sites nationally and has more than 930 MW of contracted capacity under management.