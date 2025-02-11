Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched new single-phase off-grid inverters for residential PV systems.
“Built to last, the Deye Off-Grid Inverter boasts an IP65 protection level, making it highly resistant to water and dust—ideal for diverse environmental conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Unlike traditional off-grid inverters that only have IP20/21 protection level and may falter in challenging environments, Deye’s inverter thrives, maintaining consistent performance regardless of external conditions.”
The SUN 3.6/5/6K-0G01LP1-EU-AM2 inverter is available in three versions with a rated AC output power of 3.6 kW, 5 KW, and 6 kW, respectively.
The smallest device features a maximum discharge current of 90 A, a maximum PV access power of 7.2 kW, a maximum PV input power of 5.7 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 15.7 A.
The 5 kW system has a maximum discharge current of 120 A, a maximum PV access power of 10 kW, a maximum PV input power of 8 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 21.8 A.
The largest product boasts a maximum discharge current of 135 A, a maximum PV access power of 12 kW, a maximum PV input power of 9.6 kW, and a maximum AC output current of 26.1 A.
All inverters have an MPPT voltage range of 150 V to 425 V and a rated PV input voltage of 370 V.
The manufacturer said the devices have an efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency rate of 96.5%. Their size is 306 mm x 427.5 mm x 175.77 mm and their weight is 12.5 kg.
“The inverter’s special cooling design ensures optimal temperature management, preventing overheating even under heavy loads. Its side-mounted cooling duct avoids direct airflow onto the circuit board, reducing dust intake,” the manufacturer said. Moreover, the inverter’s ultra-fast 4ms switching time not only protects sensitive devices from power fluctuations but also reduces the mechanical stress on the system, contributing to its durability.”
The new products come with a five-year warranty, which is extendable to 10 years upon request.
From pv magazine Global
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.