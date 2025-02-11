DS Energy delivers dual solar solution for commercial client

Brisbane-headquartered installer DS Energy recently completed a 520 kW solar system comprising a rooftop PV array alongside a carport solar shade at Youi’s headquarters on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, significantly reducing the insurer’s reliance on grid electricity.

DS Energy said the system, which includes more than 900 Astronergy solar panels, is set to generate 829 MWh of clean energy annually, satisfying almost half of the company’s estimated annual energy consumption of 1,694 MWh.

“The challenge was to implement a solar solution capable of meeting those significant energy demands,” DS Energy said, adding that the system needed to seamlessly integrate into Youi’s facilities without disrupting daily operations.

DS Energy said it had opted to design a system utilising both rooftop and carpark spaces to maximise energy production and efficiency.

“We installed a 520kW solar system, including 840 high-efficiency panels in their carpark and 77 rooftop panels, optimising available space,” the installer said.

DS Energy said the installation is expected to deliver transformative benefits for Youi including estimated energy cost savings of $165,286 per annum while reducing carbon emissions by 476 tonnes annually.