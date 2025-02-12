Jinko’s 2024 Australian solar module shipments exceed 1 GW milestone

China-headquartered solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has become the first company to exceed 1 GW in distribution shipments to Australia in 2024.

As a dominant presence in the Australian solar industry, the milestone was reached through the widespread adoption of the innovative company’s high-efficiency modules, including the Tiger Neo series. known for their cutting-edge TOPCon N-type technology.

Popular for residential, commercial and industrial rooftop solar installations, the Tiger Neo 440-watt series has played a pivotal role in the company’s success in Australia, offering, what it describes as unmatched performance, reliability, and energy savings.

JinkoSolar General Manager Michael Wang emphasised the importance of partnerships with Australian industry professionals and consumers.

“Our Australian installer network has been instrumental in shaping our product development,” Wang said.

“Their feedback and expertise have allowed us to deliver solutions that are perfectly tailored to the needs of the Australian market.”

The Tiger Neo series, which was nominated for an Australian Good Design Award, has set new benchmarks in solar technology for high temperature performance and the product’s suitability for Australia’s climate, with a temperature tolerance operating range of -400C to 850C.

For regions with frequent cloudy weather or limited sunlight exposure, the Tiger Neo 440 W incorporates N-type technology allowing it to generate significant energy output in low-light conditions.

The Jinko Tiger Neo also comes with a 25-year warranty and a 30-year linear power output warranty, guaranteeing sustained energy production with minimal annual degradation.

The company says the compact and efficient design of JinkoSolar’s modules has also enabled Australian homes and businesses to maximise rooftop space to further accelerate the adoption of solar energy across the country.

In August 2023, Jinko marked its one millionth 440 W JinkoSolar module shipped to Australia, across the range of Tiger Neo, Tiger Neo Satin and Tiger Pro modules, and Australia surpassed its 4 millionth rooftop solar installation in November 2024.