U.S. start-up unveils ‘world’s largest’ transparent organic PV window

Organic photovoltaic (OPV) start-up Next Energy Technologies has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s largest fully transparent organic PV window.

The 101.6 centimetre by 152.4 cm (40 x 60 inch) laminated transparent power-generating window was produced with the company’s pilot production line.

The window is built with a substrate, a transparent OPV layer, an edge seal, a busbar, a junction box and cover glass.

Next Energy uses automated slot-die coating manufacturing techniques to apply its proprietary OPV directly onto glass. The company’s coatings are laid on the glass, and a laser is used to scribe the OPV layer before laminating it.

“Our highly refined process is a versatile deposition technique in which a solution is delivered onto a substrate via a narrow slot positioned close to the surface,” the company said. Glass fabricators can add the slot-die process to their existing manufacturing capabilities.

“This milestone is further evidence to an industry hungry for a solution that our combination of OPV coatings and advanced manufacturing processing is working, scaling, and can be rapidly deployed,” said Daniel Emmett, co-founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Next. “It’s a proof point that builds high confidence in our path to enabling 152 cm x 304 cm [for] commercial production.”

Last year, the company demonstrated 68 cm x 89 cm (26.7″ x 35″) OPV windows that were claimed to offset between 20% and 25% of the energy load of a typical commercial building,

“The windows also absorb and convert infrared light, reducing the building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) demands,” the company said at the time.

From pv magazine USA