Pixii community batteries start trading in the national electricity market

The regional New South Wales (NSW) towns of Leeton in the Riverina, Goulburn in the Southern Tablelands, and Maloneys Beach on the South Coast, have had 192 kW / 530 kWh community batteries switched on.

Installed under the federal government’s Community Batteries for Household Solar (CBHS) program, the batteries supplied by Norway-headquartered battery energy storage system (BESS) company Pixii, are now trading in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The lithium-ion batteries will store excess rooftop generated solar energy exported by solar customers within the battery’s neighbourhood during the day and discharge energy during peak evening demand.

NSW state-owned electricity infrastructure company Essential Energy will pay rebates to customers from profits generated in the trading, with about 250 households in each community located near the batteries, to begin receiving an annual rebate of approximately $75 from mid-2025.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the community batteries provide cleaner, cheaper and more reliable renewable energy to communities across Australia, including now at Maloneys Beach, Leeton and Goulburn.

“The rain doesn’t always fall, but we always have water on tap because we store it for when we need it – community batteries will do the same thing with reliable and affordable renewable energy,” Bowen said.

“The Albanese Government is delivering immediate cost of living relief and building an energy grid for the future, which is why we have brought online new, affordable electricity equivalent to more than three Snowy Hydro schemes.”

Federal Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said every cent counts and the community battery in Goulburn is great news for hundreds of households there, that are looking for cheaper bills and improved energy efficiency.

“Discounts from this battery will build on the Energy Bill Relief we’ve already delivered to households and small businesses in Goulburn, as part of our commitment to easing cost of living pressures,” McBain said.

Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said Maloneys Beach residents’ association has been wanting a community battery for the community.

“It will help reduce power bills, providing that bit of relief. Importantly it will also help store clean renewable energy from the sun for when it’s needed most,” Phillips said.

Essential Energy has also issued a call for battery operators, owner-operators and investors looking for an opportunity to build, own and operate BESS that can be connected directly to select Essential Energy zone substations.

Submissions of expression for a development licence for the installation and operation of batteries are invited from companies with a proven track record of BESS deployment and an understanding of the communities in regional, rural, and remote NSW.