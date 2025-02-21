Transformer fire at Victorian solar farm under investigation

Electricity distribution company Powercor Australia attended the scene of a solar farm transformer fire near Raywood, Victoria, which is now being investigated by Energy Safe Victoria.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) Victoria responded to the fire at the site, located outside Bendigo, approximately 155 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, in the late afternoon of 20 February 2025.

A statement from the CFA Victoria said a transformer caught fire on a moderately sized commercial solar farm and crews used foam to extinguish it.

Emergency information website VicEmergency issued a community notice to Raywood residents advising there had been a fire, which was under control, and they may see smoke but there was no threat. The CFA described the black smoke as toxic.

Ten CFA units from Bridgewater, Campbells Forest, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Raywood and Woodvale attended the scene, along with Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV), Victoria Police (VicPol) and Powercor.

The CFA reported access was difficult for crews because of the density of the smoke.