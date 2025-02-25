Zenviron lands BOP contract for 1.4 GWh battery project

Newcastle-headquartered Zenviron, a joint venture between engineering company Monadelphous and renewable energy developer Zem Energy, announced it has secured a contract to deliver the 350 MW / 1,400 MWh Wooreen battery energy storage system for EnergyAustralia.

Zenviron, which specialises in the design and construction of large-scale renewable energy projects in Australia and New Zealand, will deliver the balance-of-plant (BOP) design, construction, installation and commissioning of the Wooreen battery energy storage system.

The facility, one of six large-scale projects to receive financial backing through the first round of federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), will be constructed alongside EnergyAustralia’s 450 MW gas-fired Jeeralang power station at Hazelwood North in the Latrobe Valley.

EnergyAustralia said the chosen site allows the battery to utilise existing electricity and transmission infrastructure.

The company, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CLP Group, said the Wooreen battery will provide cover for more than 400,000 households for up to four hours at a time, “helping to secure Victoria’s energy supply, enable more renewable energy to enter the electricity network.”

Construction of the battery is expected to be completed before the end of 2026, with commercial operations of the energy storage facility anticipated by mid-2027.

The Wooreen battery forms part of EnergyAustralia’s strategy to bring new forms of dispatchable capacity into the system as coal generation retires and more renewables enter the market.

The company has previously outlined plans to deploy more than $5 billion (USD 3.18 billion) in capital in energy storage and renewables initiatives as it seeks to accelerate the expansion of its portfolio to include up to 3 GW of renewable energy, committed or operating by 2030, including direct investments and power purchase agreements.