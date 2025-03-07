Longi unveils anti-dust back contact solar module with 24.8% efficiency

China-headquartered solar module manufacturer Longi has launched its Hi-MO X10 anti-dust solar panel at the China (Jinan) International Solar Energy Utilisation Conference.
The new module series uses Longi’s second-generation hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC 2.0) cell technology. It includes seven models, all with a uniform half-cell (6×24) design and dimensions of 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm. Power output ranges from 640 W to 670 W, with efficiency between 23.7% and 24.8%.
Under standard test conditions (STC), open-circuit voltage (Voc) is 53.70 V to 54.30 V, while under nominal operating cell temperature (NOCT) conditions, it ranges from 51.04 V to 51.61 V. Short-circuit current (Isc) varies between 15.13 A and 15.60 A. The temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius. Longi said the module’s initial-year degradation rate is 1%, with annual degradation capped at 0.35% over 30 years.
The company integrated an anti-dust technology into the Hi-MO X10 series, which it claims increases theoretical energy generation per unit area by more than 10% compared to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels.
First introduced in October 2023 with Longi’s first-generation BC products, the anti-dust technology has undergone more than two years of testing. Longi said the feature improves per-watt energy output by 2%. Combined with HPBC 2.0, the Hi-MO X10 series reportedly delivers up to 10% higher energy yield than competing TOPCon modules.
Longi’s internal calculations estimate that installing Hi-MO X10 (660 W) panels on a 10,000-square-meter rooftop would generate 189,000 kWh more per year than a 630 W TOPCon module setup, translating to an annual revenue gain of $24,613 (USD 15,588). Over a 30-year lifecycle, this could amount to approximately $5.3 million in additional earnings.
Longi outlined three key advantages of the Hi-MO X10 over conventional TOPCon panels:
- Anti-Dust Design: A redesigned frame allows rainwater to remove accumulated dust, reducing maintenance costs and preventing hot spots. Field data shows the feature provides an average energy gain of 2.04%, with peak gains reaching 6%.
- Shade-Tolerant Performance: The panel’s design redirects current flow around shaded areas, minimizing power loss. Longi claims this reduces shading-related losses by 70% compared to standard TOPCon modules.
- Fire Prevention Mechanism: The module lowers the risk of thermal hotspots from shading caused by bird droppings or leaves. Lab and field tests show that under identical shading conditions, the Hi-MO X10’s local temperature remains around 80°C, while conventional TOPCon panels can exceed 130°C, reducing fire risks.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
