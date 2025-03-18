Jet Charge tipping EV uptake to accelerate

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider Jet Charge has forecast that demand for EVs in Australia is set to explode by 2030, climbing from less than 10% of new car sales last year to 50% by the end of the decade.

Australia’s EV market share grew gradually in 2024 with new sales surpassing 100,000 for the first time in a year. Jet Charge said EVs accounted for 9% of Australian new vehicle sales last year with 115,000 EVs sold, up from the 87,217 sold in 2023.

Jet Charge’s head of future business, Kristian Handberg, said he expects the market share to continue to grow gradually this year, but predicts EV adoption is on track for major growth by 2030.

“We expect to see incremental increase from 9% of all new vehicle sales last year to 11% this year, corresponding to about 130,000 new electric vehicle sales in 2025, up from 115,000 in 2024,” he said.

“By 2030, we expect 50% of all new vehicle sales will be electric and that’s consistent with multiple state government targets that have been set this year.”

Handberg said the increasing market share is being driven by multiple factors, including expanding charging networks, more budget-friendly models hitting the road, and changing evolving technologies and standards that will enable EVs to play a greater role in the clean energy transition.

He also highlighted the introduction of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, suggesting it will deliver a greater choice of low- and zero-emissions cars.

“All manufacturers have to comply with this and what that means is that they’ll have a larger number of low-emission vehicles come in to offset everything else they sell,” he said.

“In the medium SUV segment, the largest segment in the market, choice for consumers will increase from about 30 vehicles in 2024 to potentially 40 in 2025.”

The number of electrified options in the popular ute segment is also on the rise.

“This is a big story for this year because this is the second highest-selling segment in the market and now it has electric vehicles in it after that previously not been the case,” Handberg said. “As buyers become increasingly aware of electric vehicle options in this segment, they will potentially look at the choices that they’ve got.”

Jet Charge predicts 12,000 EV utes sold will be in 2025.