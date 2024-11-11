Bowen gives vehicle-to-grid technology green light

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen has announced that Standards Australia has approved new regulations that will allow electric vehicle (EV) owners across the country to use vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

Speaking at the EV AutoShow in Sydney on Saturday, Bowen said V2G charging is now ticked, enabled under the law of the land and will be “a reality by Christmas this year.”

“Standards Australia has ticked off the new standard that will allow vehicle-to-grid charging in Australia,” he said, adding that it will allow EV owners to use the “battery that sits in their driveway” to discharge back to their house or to the grid when it suits.

“Now the process is that car manufacturers and charging manufacturers can register their produces with the Clean Energy Council who will be our regulator for this, and if it complies with the Australian standard, they’ll be able to get that registered and underway,” he said.

“By Christmas, we hope, there will be products registered and people can undertake that journey.”

V2G technology allows for the energy stored in an EV’s lithium-ion battery, which is often four to five times bigger than a typical 12 to 14 kWh home storage battery, to be used to power the home or put back into the electricity grid.

Bidirectional charging has been technically possible for years but currently South Australia is the only state that allows V2G chargers to be installed in homes. V2G trials have been conducted in other jurisdictions, including the Australian Capital Territory, Western Australia and New South Wales.

Bowen says the new standards, designed to regulate the hardware, including inverters and bidirectional chargers, that enable an EV to participate in two-way power sharing, will help consumers get maximum benefit out of their EV for themselves and also for the electricity grid.

“It’s about ensuring grid stability, and it’s about ensuring maximum use of every single electron, ensuring consumers get maximum value from their assets,” he said.

Bowen said it is now up to the car manufacturers and suppliers of charging hardware to gain approval for individual products.

“I really am encouraging manufacturers both of vehicles and charging infrastructure to get their act together and get their applications into the Clean Energy Council – I’m sure they will, they’ve been waiting for this – as quickly as possible so we can make it a reality,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight for everyone. Not every manufacturer is at the same place, but it’s now going to be enabled in our system.”