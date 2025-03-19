Trina Storage Elementa 2 Pro 5 MWh unveiled in Australia

China-headquartered energy storage solutions company and business unit of Trinasolar, Trina Storage has unveiled its next-generation Elementa 2 Pro 5 MWh energy storage system to the Australian market.

To address challenges specific to Australia, the company says the Elementa 2 Pro 5 MWh builds on the Elementa 2 by offering greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety.

Trina Asia Pacific Head of Energy Storage Dr Leo Zhao said the energy storage sector is evolving rapidly, and reliability, safety, and efficiency have never been more critical.

“With the launch of the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh, Trina Storage is setting a new benchmark for large-scale battery energy storage solutions in Australia,” Zhao said.

“By leveraging vertical integration, we have designed a system that delivers unparalleled economic efficiency, long-term stability, and advanced cooling technology—all tailored to Australia’s demanding climate conditions.”

Zhao added the self-developed 314 Ah Trina Cell, extended 15,000-cycle lifespan (up from 12,000 cycles offered in Elementa 2), and hybrid air-liquid cooling system ensure maximum performance, even in extreme temperatures.

Elementa 2 Pro is C5 corrosion-resistant certified, with IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof battery modules to combat moisture and salt spray erosion, ensuring long-term stable operation in harsh coastal environments.

To manage Australia’s prolonged hot summers, the technology has enhanced advanced cooling technology, the company says, incorporating an intelligent hybrid air-liquid cooling system, to maintain an internal temperature difference of within 2.5°C while reducing average auxiliary power consumption by 30%.

The system operates efficiently at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C, significantly enhancing energy utilisation efficiency.

The company also says the system is equipped with advanced fire mitigation and suppression systems, combined with a sandwich cabin structure, offering up to two hours of fire protection to minimise safety risks.

It also incorporates low noise design optimised to operate at a noise level as low as 70 dB, ensuring ultra-quiet operation for suburban projects, aligning with environmental standards.

In February 2025, Trina Storage announced a partnership with United States-based energy storage developer Pacific Green, for its 250 MW / 500 MWh Limestone Coast North Energy Park project in South Australia (SA), building one of state’s largest renewable energy hubs to support grid stability and the renewable energy integration.