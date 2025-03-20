Viridian Solar launches 23.6% efficient TOPCon BIPV panel

United Kingdom-based manufacturer Viridian Solar says the new modules have a rated power output of 445 W and can reportedly guarantee a power yield of 95% after 10 years.

Image: Viridian Solar

Viridian Solar, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of building-integrated PV (BIPV) panels, has announced a new 445 W n-type TOPCon module.

“The new panel utilises the latest in solar cell technology to achieve this higher specific power density, with n-type TOPCon cells encapsulated between two glass sheets, front and back,” the company said. “The move to glass-glass panels improves the panel lifetime by better protecting the cells from oxidation and mechanical stresses and strains.”

The 54-cell PV16-445AG-M10 module measures 1,885 mm x 1,134 x 70 mm and has a weight of 28.3 kg. It features a power conversion efficiency of 23.6% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C. Its open-circuit voltage is 39.90 V and the short-circuit current is 14.18 A.

The new product is compatible with the company’s existing M10 roofing kits and comes with a 15-year product warranty, with power output being guaranteed at 95% of the original yield after 10 years and 87% after 30 years.

“With incombustible glass on the rear face of the new panel replacing a polymer back sheet, the new panel further reduces fire risks,” Viridian added. “The 445AG has now been certified to have the highest fire resistance classification (BRoof) for both Test 1 (Germany and Benelux) and Test 4 (for the UK) and is listed both MCS005 and MCS012 certificates.”

