Viridian Solar launches 23.6% efficient TOPCon BIPV panel

Viridian Solar, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of building-integrated PV (BIPV) panels, has announced a new 445 W n-type TOPCon module.
“The new panel utilises the latest in solar cell technology to achieve this higher specific power density, with n-type TOPCon cells encapsulated between two glass sheets, front and back,” the company said. “The move to glass-glass panels improves the panel lifetime by better protecting the cells from oxidation and mechanical stresses and strains.”
The 54-cell PV16-445AG-M10 module measures 1,885 mm x 1,134 x 70 mm and has a weight of 28.3 kg. It features a power conversion efficiency of 23.6% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C. Its open-circuit voltage is 39.90 V and the short-circuit current is 14.18 A.
The new product is compatible with the company’s existing M10 roofing kits and comes with a 15-year product warranty, with power output being guaranteed at 95% of the original yield after 10 years and 87% after 30 years.
“With incombustible glass on the rear face of the new panel replacing a polymer back sheet, the new panel further reduces fire risks,” Viridian added. “The 445AG has now been certified to have the highest fire resistance classification (BRoof) for both Test 1 (Germany and Benelux) and Test 4 (for the UK) and is listed both MCS005 and MCS012 certificates.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.