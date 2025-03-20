Australia’s only silicon manufacturer bags $38 million in federal funding

Western Australia silicon manufacturer Simcoa Operations has received a $39.8 million investment from the Australian government to boost the country’s silicon manufacturing capability.

Image: Simcoa

Share

Western Australia (WA) silicon manufacturer Simcoa Operations has received a $39.8 million (USD 25 million) investment from the Australian government in support of maintaining the country’s manufacturing capability of silicon.

As a key component of solar panels, the funding is part of the third batch of the Powering the Regions Fund’s (PRFs) $600 million Safeguard Transformation Stream (STS), which supports decarbonisation of Australia’s heavy industry covered by the Safeguard Mechanism.

The funds will help Simcoa expand its production facility to remove the use of coal in silicon making.

Image: Simcoa

The funds will allow the company’s Wellesley-based facility, located 150 kilometres south of Perth, to expand charcoal production and remove the use of coal in silicon making.

Substituting coal with renewable charcoal will reduce Simcoa’s emissions by 89%, or over 100,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to taking around 30,000 cars off the road.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the federal government is building a Future Made in Australia by backing manufacturing and securing jobs that support regional communities.

“That’s why we are investing in Simcoa and ensuring silicon used in solar panels and products vital for our clean energy transformation not only survives but thrives in a net zero economy,” Bowen said.

“This investment will help industry stay in Australia to support a future of clean energy jobs and low-emissions products made right here.”

Simcoa produces high purity silicon suitable for use in Australia and exported overseas, and is capable of producing more than 52,000 tonnes of high purity silicon and 13,000 tonnes of silica fume annually.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

BYD launches its first integrated home storage system
19 March 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said its Battery-Box HVE is now being sold with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The system is...