Electric vehicle fleets kick-start fund closes 29 May but has $2.2 million to go

The New South Wales (NSW) government’s $5 million electric vehicle (EV) fleets incentive FY 2025-26 kick-start fund allocation still has $2.2 million in the coffers, with the application date to apply closing on 29 May 2026.

The funding is for businesses that operate an existing electric or non-electric fleet of at least 3 vehicles in NSW, has a licensed taxi driver with at least 1 taxi, or individual truck operator, with at least 1 truck.

Financial incentives of up to $50,000 per vehicle are available through the fund, to help purchase up to 15 EVs and smart charging ports.

Specifically, applicants can ask for $5,000 per passenger vehicle / SUV, up to $8,000 per light commercial vehicle, up to $50,000 per heavy commercial vehicle, with additional funding available for AC and DC charging infrastructure.

The applicant must apply for a vehicle incentive to opt in for the charging infrastructure, which can attract up to $6,000 per AC charging port for heavy commercial vehicles between 4.5 t and 23 t.

For DC ports up to 60kW, 50% of costs per port installed can attract up to $30,000, or if above 60 kW, 50% of costs per port installed can attract up to $60,000 per port.

In the FY2024-25 EV fleets kick-start fund allocation, 184 recipients took advantage of the annual fund, with major Queensland traffic control, planning, and road infrastructure company, Evolution Traffic Management, sourced the most support at $330,000 for their fleet, and two companies sourced the minimum $5,000.

Numerous councils across the state were recipients, including Dubbo Regional Council that sourced $11,000, City of Sydney Council, $62,000, and Bellingen Shire Council, $22,000.

Various successful business applicants included the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, $21,000, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, $39,000 and Volkswagen Financial Services, $165,000.