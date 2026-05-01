Electric vehicle fleets kick-start fund closes 29 May but has $2.2 million to go

The New South Wales (NSW) government’s $5 million electric vehicle (EV) fleets incentive FY 2025-26 kick-start fund allocation still has $2.2 million in the coffers, with the application date to apply closing on 29 May 2026.
The funding is for businesses that operate an existing electric or non-electric fleet of at least 3 vehicles in NSW, has a licensed taxi driver with at least 1 taxi, or individual truck operator, with at least 1 truck.
Financial incentives of up to $50,000 per vehicle are available through the fund, to help purchase up to 15 EVs and smart charging ports.
Specifically, applicants can ask for $5,000 per passenger vehicle / SUV, up to $8,000 per light commercial vehicle, up to $50,000 per heavy commercial vehicle, with additional funding available for AC and DC charging infrastructure.
The applicant must apply for a vehicle incentive to opt in for the charging infrastructure, which can attract up to $6,000 per AC charging port for heavy commercial vehicles between 4.5 t and 23 t.
For DC ports up to 60kW, 50% of costs per port installed can attract up to $30,000, or if above 60 kW, 50% of costs per port installed can attract up to $60,000 per port.
In the FY2024-25 EV fleets kick-start fund allocation, 184 recipients took advantage of the annual fund, with major Queensland traffic control, planning, and road infrastructure company, Evolution Traffic Management, sourced the most support at $330,000 for their fleet, and two companies sourced the minimum $5,000.
Numerous councils across the state were recipients, including Dubbo Regional Council that sourced $11,000, City of Sydney Council, $62,000, and Bellingen Shire Council, $22,000.
Various successful business applicants included the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group, $21,000, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, $39,000 and Volkswagen Financial Services, $165,000.
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2 comments
Seems like there’s still a lot of funding left to secure. Wonder how they’ll attract more investors before the deadline.
Alot can happen in a day, so hopefully the word will spread in the next 29, but given the current challenges surrounding the availability and cost of fuel, hopefully companies, councils and businesses will lean in and take advantage of the grants on offer. It’s equivalent to 44 electric heavy vehicles or 440 EV passenger cars.
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