Endeavour Energy plans rollout of community batteries in Illawarra region

New South Wales (NSW) distribution network operator Endeavour Energy will install four community batteries on council land in the Wollongong region under the federal government’s community batteries for household solar program.
Approximately 14 kilometres southwest of Wollongong, the Kundle Reserve, Ribbonwood Centre, and Compton Reserve batteries are located at Dapto, and the Cawley Park battery in Russell Vale is 10 kilometres north of Wollongong.
The proposed Kundle and Compton community batteries will be Ecojoule 40 kVA pole mounted battery banks, each comprising a single power pole to be installed to hold the battery and a single overhead conductor to run between an existing pole in the street overhead powerline to the new pole.
The Ribbonwood and Cawley site batteries will each consist of a small 50 kW battery bank unit with a separate switchboard control panel, with a new street pillar and underground cabling installed to connect the battery to the existing overhead low voltage electricity network.
Endeavour Energy will also install community batteries in Bidwill, Blaxland, Cabramatta, Dapto, Hobartville and Warrawong.
Batteries in Dapto and Warrawong will power the homes of a 600 residents across both community regardless of their solar or home battery status.
Federal Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said the community batteries in Warrawong and Dapto will help lower household power bills and deliver much needed cost of living relief to people in the Illawarra.
“The way we power our homes and businesses is changing and I’m proud to be supporting this innovation in our community, for our community,” Byrnes said.
