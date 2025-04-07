ClearVue inks South Korean distribution and deployment agreements

Western Australia-headquartered smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies has established a partnership with South Korean solar energy company Sinrok Solar Energy to distribute and deploy ClearVue’s solar glazing products, including rights for fencing and road barrier applications.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Sinrok will become the non-exclusive distributor of ClearVue’s solar glazing solutions in the general building, construction, and greenhouse sectors across South Korea, and the exclusive distributor for use in solar fencing and road barrier applications.

In addition, ClearVue has appointed Sinrok as its exclusive partner for securing the development and delivery of the Bara Factories Expansion Project—a major industrial site expansion initiative being undertaken located in the Chungcheongbuk Province in South Korea.

ClearVue CEO Martin Deil said the agreement with Sinrok marks a significant milestone in ClearVue’s global growth strategy.

“South Korea represents a dynamic and forward-thinking market for green construction and renewable technologies. Through our collaboration on the Bara Factories Project, we will not only be showcasing our building integrated solar technologies at scale but also forming a trusted local alliance that can accelerate our presence in South Korea,” Deil said.

South Korea is heavily investing in a national Smart Factory initiative—aiming to modernise its factories with Industry 4.0 technologies, including internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and clean energy.

The integration of ClearVue’s solar building materials supports this vision by enabling factories to generate their own renewable power, increase energy efficiency, and meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance standards.

Sinrok Chairman and Founder Daeseok Kim said the collaboration brings world-class innovation to South Korea’s construction and infrastructure sectors at a time when ESG and renewable energy adoption are accelerating in the region.

“We look forward to delivering the Bara Factories Expansion Project together and introducing ClearVue’s high-performance solar glazing products into the Korean market for fencing, barriers, buildings, and more,” Kim said.