NSW peak demand backed up by 7,800 home battery installations in 5 months

More than 7,800 home batteries have installed since 1 November 2024 under the New South Wales (NSW) peak demand reduction (PDR) scheme rebate, which includes an incentive to connect solar battery systems to a virtual power plant (VPP) allowing consumers to sell excess stored energy back into the grid.

The PDR scheme is designed to reduce peak electricity demand in NSW, maintain grid stability during periods of high electricity demand and reduce the grid’s reliance on fossil fuels.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said more than a third of NSW homes already have rooftop solar.

“Now we’re helping thousands of them connect a battery so they can store the energy produced when the sun is up, and use it around the clock,” Minns said.

“We know there is a lot more work to do to reduce cost of living pressures but schemes like this are putting money back in people’s pockets in a way that is good for energy reliability and good for the environment.”

More than half of the 7,800 installations have taken place outside the Sydney region, including 23 in the Broken Hill, located 1,142 kilometres northwest of the capital.

The scheme has reached more than 90% of all local government areas in the state with more than 600 installers taking part.

NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said NSW has fast tracked battery adoption and sees the momentum picking up.

“These installations are providing cost of living relief through lower energy bills and are making a valuable contribution to a more sustainable and secure energy system,” Sharpe said.