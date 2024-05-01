Redflow lands second US defence battery contract

Brisbane-based battery manufacturer Redflow has signed a contract to supply a 400 kWh zinc-bromine energy storage system to the United States Department of Defense (DOD) as part of what it hopes will be a series of lucrative deals at U.S. bases worldwide.

Redflow said the long-duration energy storage solution (LDES) will be deployed to supply backup power and provide operational resilience at the Sigonella Naval Air Station on the southern Italian island of Sicily. The base is the U.S. Navy’s second largest security command outside of the USA.

The contract follows on from Redflow’s selection last year to supply up to 1.4 MWh of battery energy storage to repower a solar microgrid at a DOD air base in New York state.

Redflow Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tim Harris said the latest contract not only reflects the strength of the company’s zinc-bromide battery system but the growing need for non-lithium energy storage solutions as businesses and governments search for energy resilience.

“Our zinc-bromine energy storage solution was chosen over lithium options due to its unique hibernation feature, fire-safe chemistry and ability to deliver safe, reliable operations,” he said.

Harris said Redflow will supply two of its 200 kWh Energy Pod storage solutions to the Sigonella Air Station.

The contract will see Redflow work with Italian engineering company Impresa Pizzarotti which will be responsible for the system installation.

Deployment and commissioning of the system is planned for the second half of 2024.

The project is part of the DOD’s innovation unit’s Extended Duration Storage for Installations program, which is aiming to provide its more than 450 global bases with backup power and energy resilience.

Harris said Redflow is currently the only Australian battery company working with the DOD to help it achieve its energy storage goals and is now looking to progress discussions on other projects.

“We’re hugely excited about this project and the projects looking forward,” he said.

While Redflow’s zinc-bromide flow batteries, that are manufactured at its factory in Thailand, are garnering global attention, they are also being put to the test here in the domestic market.

Western Australian regional energy provider Horizon Power recently announced it will install and trial a 100 kW / 400 kWh zinc bromine flow battery at Nullagine in the Pilbara region, where summer temperatures regularly soar above 40 degrees Celsius.

Horizon said the trial will provide it with operational experience and understanding of the technology and how it works in regions with high temperatures, which could support future deployment of renewable energy in the regions.