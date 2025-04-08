Large-scale solar development locations have role in biodiversity protection

The report advocates for agrisolar developments, outlining numerous benefits available to landholders.

Conservation organisations, Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Australia call for renewable energy projects to be built away from high conservation value areas, in a new report outlining a path for a clean energy future that protects nature.

The report, Our Renewable Future – a Plan for People and Nature outlines key energy transition steps government, industry and communities can take that avoid and minimise impacts, while improving nature overall.

The report concludes, renewable projects must be built in the right places with buffer zones to protect nature and “no-go” zones to include national parks, world heritage areas and key biodiversity areas.

“Environmental values need to become a higher priority in grid and network planning to ensure, over the next two decades, we build smart and think ahead about where our energy resources will need to come from to avoid land use conflicts,” the report says.

“Historically, energy infrastructure has been built based primarily on economic and technical efficiencies, rather than early consideration of where projects can access already cleared and degraded land.”

Mapping projects that identify that type of land are underway, including a joint initiative between the ACF and the University of Melbourne, proving developments can avoid high biodiversity conservation value areas.

It finds degraded land could be prioritised for development, along with investment in local energy solutions, and embedding biodiversity gains into every project.

WWF-Australia Chief Executive Officer Dermot O’Gorman said renewables – built in the right places – can not only co-exist safely with nature, but help nature and people thrive.

“We must rapidly invest in and deploy renewables to meet the scale and intensity of the climate crisis,” O’Gorman said.

It also calls on governments to invest in local energy hubs to support communities.

RE-Alliance National Director Andrew Bray said local energy hubs are the most practical way the federal government can invest in the information, capacity and tools that communities badly need to ensure that projects contribute to thriving local economies and resilient ecosystems.

Agrisolar

The report advocates for agrisolar projects on the back of an anticipated $9.7 to $11.7 billion (USD 5.8-7 billion) delivered by renewable energy projects in landholder payments and regional community contributions between 2024 and 2050.

Further benefits of agrisolar are outined in terms of increased livestock and crop yields because of agrivoltaic installations, citing additional data from a 2024 Farms for Climate Action (FCA) and Clean Energy Council (CEC) report, which showed farmers can earn up to $1,250 per hectare from solar installations.

The report recommends to the renewable energy industry that avoiding areas like national parks, world heritage and key biodiversity areas, wetland or locations critical to the survival of threatened or endangered species means developments can help protect nature.

The authors ask every project create net gains and positive outcomes for nature and that communities, businesses and governments are included in partnership with projects, to deliver lasting benefits for people and the environment.

Community Power Agency Regional Partnerships Coordinator Heidi McElnea said the report’s plan will help guide the energy transition in a way that benefits nature and local communities.

“By working together, there are huge opportunities to build projects that will reduce emissions and contribute to the restoration of our natural landscapes.”