SERIS launches solar asset management spinoff

The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) has launched a solar asset management company called PV Doctor. Billed as a commercial spinoff based on 15 years of research, the startup has been designed to ensure that solar installations of all sizes operate at optimum yield.
The new company uses AI-powered analytics and real-time monitoring to prevent energy losses and protect long-term asset value.
Its core services include a Smart Operations and Management platform that detects performance issues, analyses root causes, and proposes corrective actions. It covers performance ratio trending, soiling losses, shading impacts, grid disturbances, and component failures.
Its other services include repowering aging installations, conducting independent performance audits, and providing strategic technical support.
PV Doctor is now monitoring more than 200 MW of solar installations across 40 sites in 10 countries, including 3% of Singapore’s PV projects.
Co-founders André Nobre and Thomas Reindl said they hope to help solar asset owners maximise energy yield by identifying and resolving performance losses, reduce operational risks through predictive maintenance and early fault detection and improve financial returns.
“The solar industry is growing rapidly, but without the right tools, many systems fail to reach their full potential,” they said. “The PV Doctor is here to change that.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.