SunWiz points out slowdown in rooftop solar install rates

Rooftop solar installations in Australia increased marginally in March with the latest SunWiz data revealing 253 MW of small-scale PV (under 100 kW) was installed on household and business roofs across the country last month.
SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the result is a slight 2% increase in volume from February, but the year-to-date figure is marginally below the volumes observed at the same time last year.
“Approximately 253 MW were registered in March 2025, placing the year 3% below 2024 levels,” he said, adding that the slow start to the year could be attributed to the upcoming federal election and its effect on purchasing decisions.
Johnston said all state volumes – except Queensland which experienced an 11% decrease – had improved in March with South Australia the main driver of growth, registering a 14% jump in installation volumes.
All capacity segments saw volume increases, except the 15-30 kW segment, which recorded a slight decline. The STC commercial segment (15-100 kW) remained strong in March, with volumes well above the past three years.
The average size of rooftop solar systems remained steady at 10.17 kW.
