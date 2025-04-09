Barwon 330 MW solar farm Victoria receives development approval

The United Kingdom (UK)-headquartered clean energy developer Elgin Energy’s proposed 330 MWp Barwon Solar Farm has received development approval (DA), fast tracked by the Victorian Minister for Planning.
Once operational the solar farm will have the capacity to provide energy for almost 140,000 homes annually and the battery energy storage system (BESS) will meet evening peak demand needs for more than 86,000 homes.
The proposed 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS and solar farm have been backed by the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1 – National Electricity Market (NEM) generation, announced in December 2024.
Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny said fast tracking renewable energy projects like Barwon means cheaper and cleaner power can be delivered to Victorians sooner.
Victoria aims to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2035.
Located 49 kilometres southwest of Melbourne and approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Geelong the project is Elgin’s largest to secure both a DA and grid 5.4.3a letter from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), which signifying AEMO’s approval of negotiated access standards for the proposed connection.
Elgin, majority owned by Danish energy giant Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is a fully integrated, utility-scale solar+ storage platform, bringing projects from origination through development to energisation, with a 15 GW+ pipeline spanning solar, co-located and storage projects across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Australia.
