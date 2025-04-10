CopperString East Link prioritised to unlock Flinders renewable energy zone

The CopperString Eastern Link transmission project has been prioritised in the Queensland government’s $12 billion (USD 7.3 billion) cost saving plan to unlock clean energy from the proposed Flinders Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) for the state’s northwest communities and mineral province, but approvals may delay its construction to 2026.

Ground was first broken in July 2024, which triggered construction of 550-person worksite accommodation at Hughenden, a central point between CopperString’s West and East links. The accommodation is close to being finished.

The workforce will build the 840 kilometre long CopperString project, which requires the installation of 2,000 transmission towers, substations, 17,000 kilometres of conductor strings, and 75,000 tonnes of tower steel and concrete.

Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki said the Hughenden Hub of the Eastern Link will also remain the heart of CopperString.

“We want to reassure the communities and the businesses in the North and North West of the State we’re committed to saving CopperString. The sooner we can connect the North West to the National Electricity Market the better,” Jenetzki said.

The state-own electricity transmission network operator and REZ Delivery Body, Powerlink, will deliver the East Link transmission line from south of Townsville to Hughenden at 500 kV, instead of 330 kV. This will allow increased access to renewable generation in the proposed Flinders Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

The final route of the East Link has been delayed after an initial pathway was found to be inaccessible and community engagement to negotiate on a new proposed route was undertaken. A new area has been identified for further investigation located north-east from the Burdekin River to Reid

River.

The Queensland government says the project cost appears to be nearly $12 billion more than originally announced by the previous administration, prompting it to appoint Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) to deliver CopperString and potentially source private sector investment.

Townsville Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Claudia Brumme-Smith urged all parties keep progressing the project.

“CopperString remains the single-most important enabling projects in the North with over 50% of our $42 billion investment pipeline hinging on CopperString being delivered between Townsville and Mount Isa by 2029,” Brumme-Smith said.

“Our message is clear – we need this infrastructure and we cannot afford any further delays. As we have said from the start, CopperString is vital in keeping our smelters and refineries operating post 2029, and enabling new industries such as solar and windfarms, new copper mines such as Harmony Gold and others to have confidence to invest here in the North.”

Brumme-Smith added it’s also important to support the manufacturing in Townsville with five new green refineries being proposed and that confidence in CopperString is crucial.