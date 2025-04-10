Neoen Australia’s 477 MWh Blyth battery goes live in South Australia

Engineering, producurement and construction (EPC) contractors, Italy-headquartered NAOH Energy and Spain-headquartered Elecnor, have commissioned the 238.5 MW / 477 MWh Blyth BESS in South Australia for France-headquartered Neoen Australia.

Located 150 kilometres north of Adelaide, the grid-forming Blyth BESS features over 900 Chinese CATL batteries and Spanish manufacturer Power Electronics inverters, and will provide essential system services such as system strength and inertia response traditionally provided by synchronous generation such as coal or gas.

Funded $17 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), the $337 million project is expected to play a significant role in supporting a future grid capable of operating with 100% instantaneous renewable generation.

It will also firm output from Neoen’s Goyder South Stage 1 wind project, enabling a supply of 70 MW of a renewable baseload power purchase agreement (PPA) for Broken Hill Proprietary’s (BHPs) copper, gold and uranium mine, the Olympic Dam, also in South Australia.

It is linked to ElectraNet’s transmission network via the existing 275 kV Blyth West substation.

Neoen Australia Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Cheylus said the Blyth Battery is a great example of Neoen’s continuing commitment to grid stability and reliability in South Australia.

“We are proud to lead the State’s battery storage market and are excited to start supporting BHP under our innovative renewable energy baseload contract,” Cheylus said.

“We appreciate the dedication from and close collaboration with the teams at NHOA Energy and Elecnor, whose work has been essential in helping us meet this project milestone.”

NHOA Energy Global Managing Director Lucie Kanius-Dujardin said NHOA fulfilled its performance commitment to Neoen and its lenders, on time and on budget.

“This is what matters, in a scenario where energy storage systems become the cornerstone of grid stability, security and an affordable and sustainable energy supply,” Kanius-Dujardin said.