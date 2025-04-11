Jinko Solar signs 100 MWh deal with South Australian procurement company

South Australian solar equipment procurement company Hunter PV has signed an agreement with Jinko Solar for 100 MWh of energy storage systems (ESS) in a move to expand the company’s national commercial solar footprint.

Hunter PV Chief Executive Officer Michael Mavromatis told pv magazine that Hunter PV has been a Tier 1 distribution partner with the Jinko for many years.

“This partnership allows us to offer high-quality, bankable products to our network with strong local support and availability,” Mavromatis.

“It also means we can respond to the growing demand for solar-plus-storage solutions, especially in markets like South Australia, Victoria, and NSW.”

Mavromatis commented on Hunter PV seeing a sharp increase in medium and large-scale interest in batteries, driven by rising energy costs, feed-in tariff reductions, and the desire for energy independence.

“In the commercial space, Jinko is leading the way in BESS technology with their all-in-one 215 kWh SunGiga system, that’s essentially a plug-and-play solution designed for both small and large-scale commercial applications,” Mavromatis said.

“In our opinion, there’s no better system on the market today when it comes to performance, ease of deployment, and value.”

The 100 MWh milestone agreement was formalised at the Smart Energy Council Conference, Sydney with Jinko Solar Australia and New Zealand Head of ESS Dan Su.

Mavromatis said the deal involves Jinko’s latest commercial ESS including their SunGiga and SunTerra battery solutions.

“These systems have been chosen for their reliability, scalability, and compatibility with a broad range of solar configurations already common across the Australian market,” Mavromatis said.

The systems are not tied to a single project but part of a broader procurement and distribution strategy to support a number of Hunter PV’s national installer partners and customers.

“This flexibility allows us to supply systems into both small and large-scale commercial installations,” Mavromatis said.