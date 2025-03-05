GRS wins contract to build 171 MW solar farm in Victoria

Gransolar says its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor GRS has reached agreement with Recurrent Energy, the renewable energy developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, to build the Carwarp Solar Farm in Victoria’s northwest.

The project, located 35 kilometres south of Mildura, includes a 171 MW solar farm that will comprise an estimated 243,000 bifacial modules supplied by Canadian Solar, mounted on single-axis trackers from PV Hardware, part of the Gransolar group.

The solar farm is expected to reach commercial operations in the second half of 2026 and will connect to the National Electricity Market via a 220 kV overhead line extending to Ausnet’s newly planned Carwarp terminal station. Once operational, the solar plant will generate about 405 GWh of clean energy annually – enough to power the equivalent of 88,000 Australian households.

The Carwarp project is to also feature a 120 MW battery energy storage system that will be delivered as part of a second stage.

Recurrent APAC region General Manager David Krsevan said the solar and storage facility is set to become the cornerstone of sustainable energy production in the region, providing clean, reliable energy to thousands of homes and businesses.

“We are pleased to announce our agreement with GRS for the construction of the Carwarp project,” he said. “This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions, contributing to Australia’s renewable energy expansion.”

Jose Miguel Plaza Pardo, Managing Director of Gransolar in Australia, said the project agreement represents a new milestone for the company in country.

The contract marks the 14th project – with a combined capacity of 2.1 GWp – for GRS in the Australian market.

“The Carwarp Solar Farm represents a significant investment in the future of renewable energy in Australia,” Plaza Pardo said. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this initiative, which will not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.”

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire GRS team.”